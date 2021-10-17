Fmr LLC Buys 1,331,664 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 332.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331,664 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.44% of CoStar Group worth $143,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 971.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,367 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,750,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 875.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 885,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,370,000 after buying an additional 795,089 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,559.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 159.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

