Fmr LLC Buys 418,247 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.48% of Seagen worth $138,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $130,118,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 931,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $172.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.26. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $207.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

