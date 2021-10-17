Fmr LLC Buys 812,526 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,526 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.06% of Telos worth $137,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Telos by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

In other Telos news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $587,544.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 166,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,460.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,856 shares of company stock worth $16,900,646. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 711.25. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.