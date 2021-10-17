Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 337,909 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.29% of Prothena worth $142,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,850. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

