Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 190.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,741,318 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.49% of Energy Transfer worth $141,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

