Fmr LLC Has $136.38 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Equitable worth $136,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 20,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 184,488 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

