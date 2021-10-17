Fmr LLC Has $137.48 Million Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 184.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.83% of Enviva Partners worth $137,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 821.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 776.19%.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

