Fmr LLC Has $140.50 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,651 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.80% of Bio-Techne worth $140,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $498.02 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $250.24 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $497.27 and a 200-day moving average of $455.77.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

