Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.76% of Ovintiv worth $144,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ovintiv by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

