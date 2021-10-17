Fmr LLC Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.29% of Public Storage worth $152,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $319.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

