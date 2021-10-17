Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of TransMedics Group worth $137,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $54,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMDX opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $733.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

