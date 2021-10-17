Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,413,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 9.58% of uniQure worth $135,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 338,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,732 shares of company stock worth $1,047,903. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

