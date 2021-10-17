Fmr LLC Purchases 198,269 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,269 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.32% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $143,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $199.76 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.