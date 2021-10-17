Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.46% of Verra Mobility worth $136,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 39.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 96,460 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 92,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.97 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

