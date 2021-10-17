Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Vontier worth $141,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,941 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $39,256,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

