Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,884 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.11% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $135,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

