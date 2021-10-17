Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679,813 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 7.93% of Guess? worth $135,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Guess? by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 274,889 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Guess? by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Guess? by 391.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,041,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.25. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

