Fmr LLC Sells 137,591 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,687,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,591 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 13.43% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $144,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,089,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 379,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

SBTX stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

