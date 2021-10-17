Fmr LLC Sells 15,375 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.73% of First Citizens BancShares worth $141,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $854.27 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.75 and a 1-year high of $915.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $858.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

