Fmr LLC Sells 2,230,255 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,186,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,230,255 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.43% of The Williams Companies worth $137,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.