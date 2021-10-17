Fmr LLC Sells 2,308,914 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308,914 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.68% of Harmony Biosciences worth $139,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $316,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,106 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $39.40 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 171.30 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

