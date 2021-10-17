Fmr LLC Sells 42,272 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,272 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.38% of Hubbell worth $139,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hubbell by 48.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.37 and a 200-day moving average of $191.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.