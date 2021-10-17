Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,663,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,690,896 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.87% of HollyFrontier worth $153,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

