Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,040,876 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.74% of JOYY worth $143,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after buying an additional 654,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $29,150,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in JOYY by 37.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 576,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,062,000 after buying an additional 157,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YY shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

YY opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

