FOAM Price Up 16.9% This Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. FOAM has a total market cap of $23.16 million and $110,177.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00208286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.