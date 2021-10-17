Formula Growth Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 3.5% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.44.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.00. 20,745,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,165,414. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.68. The stock has a market cap of $456.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

