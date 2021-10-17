Formula Growth Ltd. Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises approximately 1.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

PINS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $52.67. 4,844,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,507,271. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 250.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,135,363.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $4,627,694.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 684,160 shares of company stock worth $41,039,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.