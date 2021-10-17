Formula Growth Ltd. Invests $1.84 Million in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 198,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $754.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

