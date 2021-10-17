Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases 30,000 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.13% of PROG worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 343,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 254,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,906. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

