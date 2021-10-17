Formula Growth Ltd. Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Baidu by 602.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $231,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Baidu by 451.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,721,000 after acquiring an additional 918,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $163.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,837. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

