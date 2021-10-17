Formula Growth Ltd. Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.