Formula Growth Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of SEA by 201.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after purchasing an additional 796,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.62.

NYSE SE traded up $9.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.50. 2,603,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.04 and its 200-day moving average is $283.77. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a PE ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

