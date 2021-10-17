Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.42 Million

Brokerages expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce sales of $116.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.04 million and the highest is $116.80 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $490.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Bradford purchased 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.17 million, a P/E ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

