Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.65% of Forrester Research worth $84,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forrester Research by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $129,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at $749,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.17 million, a P/E ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. Analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

