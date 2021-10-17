Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,344. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after purchasing an additional 184,911 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 46.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after purchasing an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after purchasing an additional 389,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

