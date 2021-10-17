Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.
Shares of FTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,344. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after purchasing an additional 184,911 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 46.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after purchasing an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after purchasing an additional 389,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.
About Fortis
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
