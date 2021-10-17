Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 202.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,251,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,843 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,139,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,228,000 after acquiring an additional 213,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

NYSE FBHS opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

