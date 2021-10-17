FOX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $9.81 Million (FOX)

FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, FOX Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One FOX Token coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002616 BTC on major exchanges. FOX Token has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00102902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.36 or 0.99904957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.04 or 0.06200149 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,282 coins. FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

