Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.50

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00106204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,068.78 or 1.00287461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.17 or 0.06204526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025517 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.