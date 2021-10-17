Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 119,200 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.71% of Zymeworks worth $43,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $25.94 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

