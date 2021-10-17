Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 237,170 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.66% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $46,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,764,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,899,000 after buying an additional 66,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 469,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after buying an additional 169,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $21.60 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,682 in the last three months. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

