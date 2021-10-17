Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 252,580 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 8,262.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,580 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of BioNTech worth $57,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $247.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.36.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.