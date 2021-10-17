Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,978 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.51% of Sealed Air worth $45,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

SEE stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

