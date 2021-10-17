Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309,873 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.84% of ManpowerGroup worth $54,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

