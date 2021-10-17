Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.93% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $54,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $83.29 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.