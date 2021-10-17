Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,657 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.68% of SSR Mining worth $56,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

