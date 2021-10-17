Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of Wayfair worth $44,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W stock opened at $239.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $229,724.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,839,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,130 shares of company stock worth $2,349,573. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.57.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

