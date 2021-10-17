Franklin Resources Inc. Has $42.88 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502,520 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $42,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

