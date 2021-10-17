Franklin Resources Inc. Has $45.81 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,221 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vail Resorts worth $45,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $336.45 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.34 and a 52 week high of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.26 and its 200-day moving average is $315.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 124.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

