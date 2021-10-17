Franklin Resources Inc. Has $53.89 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $53,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $299.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.89. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

