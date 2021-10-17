Franklin Resources Inc. Has $55.71 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,106 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $55,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,245,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.